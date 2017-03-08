SIMCOE -

Norfolk County could be in the tank for millions of dollars in unplanned repairs now that problems have been identified with the water treatment plant in Port Dover.

In a report to Norfolk council this week, Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, says a recent inspection detected “significant areas of corrosion on the outside wall of the clarifier tank.” The company WSP Canada is examining filtration capacity in Port Dover in preparation for a future expansion.

The clarifier tank is a critical component of the plant on Nelson Street West. The floor and interior of the structure cannot be examined without draining it. Were the county to do that without backup, Port Dover would lose its water supply.

To facilitate an inspection and possible repairs, the county will bring in a large, temporary filtration unit to keep Port Dover in water while the main clarifier is dealt with. Robinson told council this is a potentially expensive situation.

“They’re typically millions of dollars,” she said. “The information we get will be helpful in terms of arriving at a design.”

