Wind warning remains in effect

Strong winds are wreaking havoc in parts of southwestern Ontario today.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for several areas including Norfolk, Brant/Brantford and Haldimand.

Winds may gust to as high as 100 km/h.

The high winds could cause damage to buildings and trees. Power outages may also occur.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” said the national weather service. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The winds are expected to diminish early Wednesday night.