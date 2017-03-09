SIMCOE -

Members of Simcoe and District Minor Hockey are urging council to take an extended look at all options regarding the fate of Talbot Gardens and Norfolk County recreation.

The organization held an information session/public meeting at Talbot on Wednesday night in light of the arena's seating being condemned due to a crumbling foundation.

President Adam Walker first assured the crowd of about 25 that the future of the organization is sound, then asked what messages members would like relayed to Norfolk Council before their recreation master plan meeting April 4.

Council had originally earmarked an estimated $1 million to repair the flooring and boards at Talbot in 2018, but Walker has been told the project could be fast-tracked for this off-season.

Mayor Charlie Luke said Thursday he has been given a “very rough estimate” of $3M for the entire project.

“Why keep just throwing band-aids on this, that and the other thing?” asked Cory Moulton, hockey dad, and president of the Simcoe Minor Baseball Association. “Let's make sure that council is aware that everybody wants to look at all options before making any harsh decisions and in 10 years everybody is back in the same boat.”

Two members of a citizen group pushing to have a new community hub complete with a double-pad rink, seniors' centre, walking track, Olympic-sized swimming pool, soccer fields and baseball diamonds on the corner of Ireland and Decou roads were on hand. They are in favour of spending money on new infrastructure rather than up keep on current buildings.

“I love Norfolk County, but our infrastructure here is an embarrassment,” said local businessman and hockey parent Dave Pond. “Whenever I go to hockey tournaments anywhere around this province and I see the community hubs that are set up, they're outstanding and they bring the town together and if you talk to any of these towns and minor hockey organizations you'll probably find their participation rate increases when their infrastructure improves.”

Pond said the hub could be operational within five years and with a provincial election set for next year, funding will likely be available. He estimated that a facility like the 163,000 square foot Wilmot Recreation Complex that includes two NHL-sized ice pads, aquatics centre, youth centre, indoor track, three soccer fields and splash pad could be done for between $30 million and $35 million.

“It may be a little bit of short-term pain to try and figure out the next year or two ... but I would much rather not have my hard-earned tax dollars be sunk into a building as old as this,” Pond added.

“If they fix this arena ... I don't think we would ever have another chance of having new infrastructure around here inside of 20 years.”

The community group's latest presentation to council came in October. At that time it was announced Fanshawe College expressed support for a possible student residence building at the James N. Allan Campus should the hub get approval.

Prior to recent developments, council set aside $5.4M in its 2017 capital budget for major renovations to the entire Simcoe Rec Centre/Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre complex in 2020 on top of the renovations at Talbot.

“We've got to get down to the real brass tacks,” said Mark Stephens, co-owner of Roulston's Pharmacy and member of the citizen's group.

“Is it going to be spent putting lipstick on a pig or is it going to be spent bringing us up to the level of every other community in southern Ontario?”

Stephens suggested that maybe one of the pads at the community hub could be built in the short term while details about what's added are decided upon next.

“A lot of the parents I've talked to in Simcoe Minor Hockey, that's a big concern – short term and long term,” said Greg Hankai, Simcoe hockey parent, and coach. “I think the long-term goal is great but what are we sacrificing? How long is that long term goal? That's a concern for a lot of people - what's realistic?”

Walker indicated he's been told the earliest another pad of ice would be available is January 2018. The organization's main goal at this point is to have the exact same amount of ice time available as they did in 2016-17. They'll lean on other nearby facilities and organizations to make that situation work while waiting for an ultimate solution.

One parent was firmly in the corner of building a new facility and leaving Talbot and the Rec Centre behind.

“The Rec Centre is an embarrassment of an arena, so that's going to be Simcoe Minor Hockey's primary arena? ... It makes no sense to me,” the man said.

“If Norfolk County is going to continue to promote itself as an area, we've got to have infrastructure to withstand people ... This whole thing is bigger than Simcoe Minor Hockey.”

Mayor Luke has been getting lots of feedback from the public on the issue but isn't leaning one way or the other.

“I'm keeping my options open,” he began. “Certainly, whatever way we go, my biggest concern is the availability of funding ... there is not a lot of funding available right now but it could change. With a provincial election in 2018, that's usually when they start throwing money out.

“I'm not trying to give anybody false hopes that we'll see a new rec complex, we need to do our homework and we need to look at affordability and what's a good business decision.”

