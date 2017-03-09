Food safety during power outage

Several hundred households across Norfolk remained without power for most of Thursday.

The power outages are the result of Wednesday’s fierce wind storm that brought down trees and power lines across the county.

Houghton and Teeterville public schools were closed Thursday due to power outages.

Hydro One’s Storm Centre website, which indicates power outage locations, had identified numerous spots across the county where power had yet to be restored. Power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m., according to site.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit issued a safety advisory with respect to food supplies.

“In order to help maintain the proper storage temperatures for as long as possible, people should keep their fridge and freezer doors closed as much as they can during a power outage,” said Stephanie Pongracz, Environmental Health Team Program Manager, in media release.

Refrigerator temperatures must be at 4°C or less and freezers should store food at -18°C or less to hinder bacteria growth.

A refrigerator without power should keep food cool for about four to six hours if the door is kept closed. A full freezer without power will keep items frozen for about two days. A half full freezer will keep items frozen for about one day.

People are urged to check their food temperature once power has been restored and consider how long it may have been out of the correct temperature range.

“When in doubt, throw it out,” said Pongracz. “If a fridge or freezer has been without power for an extended period of time, and you are unsure about the safety of your perishable foods, discard them.”

The health unit offers the following tips:

• Place perishable items such as meats, dairy and seafood in the coldest section of the fridge while the power is out. Better yet, meats and seafood may be stored in the freezer.

• Throw out perishable foods such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, soft cheeses, milk and leftovers if they have been at temperatures above 4°C for more than two hours.

• Partial thawing and refreezing may reduce the quality of some food, but the food will remain safe to eat if it still contains ice crystals or is at 4°C or below. You will have to evaluate each item separately.

• Ice inside fridges and freezers should help keep them cold.

• Contact your doctor or pharmacist for information about proper storage of medication that requires refrigeration, such as insulin.

For more information call the health unit at 519-426-6170 or visit hnhu.org.