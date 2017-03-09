Waterford building taken from owner

SIMCOE -

A judge has told a Waterford landlord that it is time to let go of his building and get on with his retirement.

In Superior Court Thursday in Simcoe, Justice Robert Thompson appointed a receiver to take control of the Old Country Market on Alice Street and the dozen illegal apartments on the second floor.

The receiver has a mandate to appraise the property at 80 Alice Street and get the best possible price for it.

Hayes, 73, and his partner can continue living in their unit for the duration of the receivership. Hayes will receive the remainder of the sale price once all associated costs and claims related to this 10-year legal odyssey are settled.

“It’s time for this place to be sold,” Justice Thompson told Hayes. “Get this monkey off your back. Pay off your lenders and – whatever is left over – goes to you. Mr. Hayes, you have better things to do with your life. At our age, life becomes finite.”

Norfolk County’s building department brought the latest proceeding against Hayes. The building division thought the six months Hayes served in jail three years ago for contempt of court would’ve convinced him to comply with building code orders but it hasn’t.

“At this point, what else can we do to make Mr. Hayes comply?” asked Norfolk lawyer Renata Kis. “We’ve already literally sent him to prison. The only option left is to seize control of the property.”

Contrary to a court ruling from 2009, Hayes continues to have tenants in his apartments despite orders to vacate and the absence of occupancy permits.

As part of Thursday’s decision, the county reserves the right to pursue additional contempt penalties against Hayes if he doesn’t co-operate. If he interferes with the receiver – Spergel of Toronto – he could be evicted with five days notice.

“If he tries to disrupt the sale, he gets bounced out the door,” Thompson said.

Kis is with the Hamilton law firm Ross & McBride. She said Norfolk intends to pursue a judgement for costs for the latest proceeding once the property is sold.

No one knows at this point how much that might be. However, in a previous proceeding against Hayes, the court awarded costs to the county in the amount of $10,000.

Hayes was represented by Simcoe paralegal Rod Walker. During a break in the proceeding, Walker and Kis hammered out details of an agreement that will govern the receivership.

Walker said Thursday’s decision was “a win-win,” in part, because Thompson could have sent Hayes back to jail for his ongoing contempt of a court order. For his part, Hayes hopes the process ahead goes well for him.

“I don’t want a fire sale,” Hayes said.

This long-standing legal entanglement started about 10 years ago when Hayes began installing apartment units on the second storey of the old spinning factory without a building permit. Despite county orders to cease and desist, Hayes continued to make improvements to the building and to bring in tenants.

A major unfulfilled demand involves the building code requirement that there be a double layer of fire protection between the antiques mall on the ground floor and the dwelling units above. In his ruling Thursday, Thompson said the antiques mall can remain in business for the duration of the receivership.

Hayes’ dispute with the county has been an inconvenience for the antiques business in the west side of the old spinning factory. The Waterford Antiques Market is a separate entity, has no interest in the Old Country Store, and has no outstanding issues with the Norfolk building department.

“I had another gentleman come in this morning wondering when we were getting locked out,” co-owner Annalecia Wilson said Thursday. “We have a great deal of concern about who’s going to keep up the building because what happens over there impacts on us.”

