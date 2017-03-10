Distracted driving is a killer

Distracted driving continues to be the major contributing factor in fatal motor-vehicle collisions for the fourth year running.

In a news release this week, the OPP said distracted driving was a contributing factor or the primary cause in 65 road-related deaths in Ontario last year.

This compares with speed as a factor in 55 fatalities, seatbelts in 53 fatalities, and alcohol in 45 fatalities.

The Ontario Provincial Police have shared the statistics in preparation for their annual province-wide Distracted Driving blitz. Police warn there is a zero-tolerance policy in place for any motorist caught on the road distracted behind the wheel.

“Road deaths linked to distracted drivers will not let up unless every road user says `Enough is enough’ and shows a complete intolerance for what continues to be the most life-threatening driver behaviour on our roads,” OPP Commisioner Vince Hawkes said Thursday in a news release.

“Starting with this campaign, we want to see every Ontarian – especially passengers of all ages – take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distraction behind the wheel.”

Distracted driving can take many forms. The most prevalent and dangerous involves people operating their cell phones while behind the wheel.

However, distracted driving can also entail such activities as primping in the mirror, eating a meal, or fussing with a child or pet.

Motorists found guilty of distracted driving are subject to a $400 fine, a victim surcharge and a court fee. The fine rises to as much as $1,000 if the motorist has to be summoned to court or decides to fight the charge and is found guilty nonetheless.

Guilty motorists also have three demerit points assessed against their driving privileges.

“Distracted driving continues to be a very serious challenge on our roads,” Steven Del Duca, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, said Thursday in a news release.

“It is particularly frustrating to see this behaviour – which is completely avoidable – cause the kind of carnage that it does. Even one death is one too many. It’s time for all of us to put down our phones and speak up if we see our friends and family driving dangerously. Together we can make this behaviour as socially unacceptable as impaired driving.”