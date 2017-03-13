FISHERVILLE -

Milford Hartwick found more than he bargained for last week when he picked up a piece of debris and returned it to the property from which it blew.

It was the morning after Wednesday’s big wind storm. Hartwick walked the item into the backyard at 12 Main Avenue East in Fisherville, which had recently been vacated. While there, the retired insurance broker thought he smelled something smouldering.

Hartwick went back home and thought about that for a moment. He then summoned his son from his insurance office up the road.

The pair walked back to 12 Main Avenue East. Hartwick tried the back door. It was open. He looked inside and was met with a wall of smoke.

Hartwick slammed the door while his son – a firefighter – sped to the Fisherville fire hall to scramble a truck. Hartwick himself grabbed a pipe wrench and cut off the natural gas to the property.

Hartwick’s sharp nostrils likely saved the house from going up in flames. When firefighters were finished, damage was estimated between $75,000 and $100,000. As well, Haldimand OPP were investigating after firefighters determined the blaze was deliberately set.

“The fire was starved for oxygen, but it was so hot it melted anything that was plastic,” Hartwick said Monday. “Anything that was plastic in the kitchen was melted. All you needed to do was open a door and boom, it would’ve gone up.”

Investigators determined the fire was set in the basement beneath the stairs. The stairs in question are no longer able to support human traffic. This required firefighters to access the basement with a ladder.

Const. Rod LeClair of the Haldimand OPP would not comment on the situation Monday, saying the fire was the subject of a police investigation. LeClair added police are looking into the matter based on information from the Haldimand fire department.

The property belongs to Tina Doupe of Hamilton. Doupe had no comment when asked about the situation Monday.

“I’m really upset about this,” Doupe said. “I don’t want to make a comment to the newspaper. I just need space right now to deal with this. I appreciate you respecting that.”

The home at 12 Main Avenue East was the subject of an eviction proceeding earlier this year. The Hartwicks say the last tenants of the property vacated a week before the fire.

