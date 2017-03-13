JARVIS -

The folks at the Leisure Living retirement home have turned a disastrous situation around in near-record time.

The assisted-living facility on Highway 3 in Jarvis east of Highway 6 was forced to evacuate its 74 residents last Wednesday after gale-force winds peeled the roof off the west wing.

The catastrophe forced utilities to cut the hydro and natural gas to the building. This in turn forced Leisure Living to execute its evacuation plan. Not only did this inconvenience the residents, it put 24 jobs in jeopardy.

However, the situation was already returning to normal Monday. Staff was back on the job and some residents were back in their units by early afternoon. Deb Pattyn, manager of Leisure Living, said the plan was to have everybody back in their apartments by Monday night.

“It’s so important to get our residents back as soon as we can,” Pattyn said. “This is home to them.”

Pattyn said a team of contractors has been working virtually around the clock since last Wednesday to repair the damage. They have been aided by the fact that the roofing failure was only partial and not fatal to the integrity of the building.

Pattyn likened the damage to peeling the lid off a tin can.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com