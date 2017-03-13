SIMCOE -

A Norfolk councillor will argue this week that situating methadone clinics in commercial areas is bad planning.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black will table a motion Tuesday calling for a one-year moratorium on the establishment of new methadone clinics in Norfolk so staff and legal counsel can study the county’s rights in this area.

“People are always asking me when are we going to do something about these methadone clinics,” Black said Monday. “There is a realization that this should not be happening in our downtowns.”

Black doesn’t question that methadone clinics are medical facilities and as such are legal in commercial zones. He also doesn’t doubt that they serve a vital medical function.

But Black wonders how these rights square with the rights of merchants who claim methadone clients drive away customers and force businesses nearby to close.

Downtown Simcoe has been served by two methadone clinics for the past several years. One is located on Water Street while the other is located nearby on Norfolk Street South.

Black fields regular complaints from merchants that methadone clients in downtown Simcoe deter pedestrian shoppers. He says nearby businesses have closed or relocated as a result.

Black’s motion says methadone clinics “have a potential to create a negative impact upon surrounding businesses.” As such, he wonders if the community is better served if these clinics located in industrial parks on the outskirts of town.

“The people using these clinics have a need for and a right to these clinics,” Black said Monday. “But does it have to be at the expense of existing businesses?”

Pharmacist William Brown manages the Water Street Clinic and another methadone clinic in Brantford. The complaint couched in Black’s motion is not new to him.

Brown says some communities have succeeded in limiting the spread of methadone facilities.

However, Brown says barring them from urban areas is a tough sell because they are medical facilities, they serve a need, and access to them is a human rights issue for opioid addicts who are trying to kick the habit.

“I agree with the idea of limiting the number of clinics,” Brown said Monday. “Having said that, this councillor is really saying that he doesn’t want these people because they’re dirty, they’re criminals and he doesn’t like them around. That’s a very poor attitude.”

Methadone clients, Brown added, often lack money and transportation. As such, these clinics need to be within walking distance to serve their harm-reduction function.

“Some things are not pretty to look at,” Brown said. “But if they were pretty, we probably wouldn’t need them.”

Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council begins in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com