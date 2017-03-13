The story of Leonard 'Red' Kelly's life isn't just of interest to hockey fans but literary experts as well.

The NHL legend's memoir entitled The Red Kelly Story written by the Port Dover native along with David M. Dupuis and L. Waxy Gregoire was named the 2016 Speaker’s Book Award winner at the Ontario Legislature on March 6.

The honour is reserved for works by Ontario writers that highlight the culture and history of the province and decided upon by a panel of six individuals.

“I had been under the weather a little bit, but was able to get down to the (event) and I thought I'd be cheering on the winners - I was amazed when we won,” Kelly, 89, said Monday.

“It was fantastic, really. To have our book win the top prize was amazing.”

The 380-page story published by ECW Press chronicles Kelly's life from humble beginnings in Norfolk County to becoming an eight-time Stanley Cup champion, Hockey Hall of Fame member and Liberal MP.

“We were up against some very formidable other titles and just being shortlisted was an honour,” Dupuis wrote in an email. “Hockey books don't usually get nominated much less shortlisted but then again, Red's story is so much more than that.”

The ceremony was one of the first times Kelly had been out of the house since taking ill in late January at the NHL's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. As part of its 100th anniversary, the league named its top 100 players, many of whom gathered for the weekend. After spending time in a California hospital, Kelly was transported back to the Toronto area where he stayed another 10 days in medical care.

Kelly has since rebounded and despite the setback was honoured to be on a list that includes Wayne Gretzky, Maurice 'The Rocket' Richard and his former teammate/roommate Gordie Howe.

The announcement had Kelly recall one time he attended the Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show to see two of his hockey heroes, Toronto Maple Leaf legends Red Horner and Charlie Conacher.

“I shook hands with Red Horner and I never washed that hand for a week,” Kelly joked.

“I played hockey all my life, that was my goal and I was so lucky to be able to do that - to make the NHL, to play for 20 years and win eight Stanley Cups. I just sit back now and I think those were fantastic years. My parents supported me in every which way they could – it was just a great life and I was so lucky.”

The No. 4 Kelly donned for the Maple Leafs was officially retired to begin the 2016-17 season, but the contributions he made during his eight seasons (1959-67) wearing blue and white, not to mention another four coaching the team (1973-77) will be further recognized in the fall.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan announced last month that a Kelly-inspired bronze statue will soon stand outside the Air Canada Centre as part of the team's 'Legends Row'. Current members include Mats Sundin, Darryl Sittler, and Johnny Bower.

“I think back to the years I played with the great stars that I played against and the stars that I played with,” Kelly began. “To think that I was one of them, that they'd put up a statue of (me), is amazing.”

After graduating from St. Michael's College in Toronto, Kelly played 1,316 NHL contests split between the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. He scored 823 points (281 goals, 542 assists) and won the Lady Byng Trophy as the league's most gentlemanly player four times. Kelly also took home the James Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman in 1953-54 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969, two years after retiring.

jrobinson@postmedia.com