UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued

Change text size for the story

A winter storm warning has been issued for Norfolk, Haldimand counties and Brant/Brantford.

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow are in the forecast, says Environment Canada.

Snow will start today and continue into Tuesday night, said the warning issued at 5:31 a.m. Monday.

“The heaviest snow is expected to fall through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning,” said the national weather service.

Winds are expected to gust to 60 km/h Monday night and into Tuesday.

“Travel conditions may become hazardous as a result of snow and blowing snow,” said Environment Canada.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”