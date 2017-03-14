Bauer shares Olympic experience

PORT DOVER -

The Norfolk County Public Library's Port Dover Branch will welcome Turkey Point native and professional golf coach Ralph Bauer on March 20 at 7 p.m.

Bauer will present 'My Olympic Experience', a talk focusing on his experience at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event is part of NCPL's Canada 150 celebrations and “150 reasons to celebrate your local library”.

Bauer served as a Canadian coach and caddie for Brantford native David Hearn at the tournament, the first of its kind in the modern era.

“The Norfolk County Public Library is very pleased that Ralph Bauer is willing to share his Olympic experiences with our local residents,” NCPL CEO Heather King said in a release. “It is a huge accomplishment to participate in the Olympics. Being able to hear about what it is like to walk amongst great athletes, participate in a sporting event at the highest level and be present for a Canadian medal presentation, should be really interesting.”

In addition to Hearn, Bauer works with a stable of PGA tour professionals including Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. who won his first PGA tournament this past weekend.

The NCPL's Port Dover Branch is located at 713 St. George Street. Admission is free.