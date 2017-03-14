Mixed reaction to bike park design

The design of the Rotary Bike Park is getting mixed reviews with some praising the work while others are raising concerns about tree removal and the impact on wildlife.

"Nice design but totally wrong location," Joanne Waring posted on The Expositor's Facebook page after photos of the design were released. "That (park) could have gone in so many great vacant locations without disturbing the nature and wildlife."

But Jamie Leclare countered, in a posting of his own, that the bike park won't disturb anything.

"That's why the professionals gave it the go ahead," Leclare said. " The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Grand River Conservation Authority. People that do this for a living."

Kerri Emberlin said, in a post, that she's looking forward to riding in the park with her son, while Gene Easterbrook posted that the area is too quiet and it will be nice to have some activity.

The bike park is being built on a 2.5-acre parcel of land in Waterworks Park, just off of Grand River Avenue North opposite the city's transit barn. The location of the bike park was the subject of intense debate as many people, especially some who live close by, objected to it citing the impact it would have on nature as well as wildlife in the area.

The park is a project of the Brant Cycling Club and is being built on city-owned land with the blessing of city council, which approved the project in November.

The cycling club has hired Hoots Inc. to build the park. Company founder Jay Hoots, who grew up in Brantford , will begin work in the summer once site preparation has been completed.

The park's design was revealed publicly on Tuesday. It will include a trail that goes around the park, which is divided into several sections for cyclists of varying skill levels.

There are pump tracks and jump areas as well as a balance trail. There are a couple of benches for viewing areas and about 40 trees that have been incorporated into the design. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Grand River Conservation Authority have vetted the project.

Still, trees are being removed for the park and that is a concern Stephanie Dearing, a Brantford resident, who has closely followed the debate about the bike park location.

'My largest concern is the tree removal," Dearing said. "There have already been a lot of trees taken out and there will be more.

"This certainly seems to be in direct opposition to the claim all supporters have been pushing - that the bike park will allow riders, particularly children, to interact with nature."

How is is possible to experience nature if natural features are removed or severely pruned back in order to build the park, Dearling said.

Waterworks Park is 220 acres and the bike park, at 2.5 acres, will take up less than 1.5 per cent of the total park.

As well, Dearling would like to know how far apart the circuit tracks are and how wide the tracks are, as well as the height of the hills.

Bill LaSalle, who has long opposed the bike park, said people who have used Waterworks Park have great concern for their safety.

Although the MNR and GRCA have given the go ahead to the project, they do not see the varied wildlife that will be and already have been affected by the work being done on natural lands, LaSalle said.

The work is now being done at the site by volunteers affiliated with the cycling club and is expected to continue for at least a few more weeks. Once that's done, a contractor will bring in dirt to prepare the site for the build.

Plans call for the bike park to be done by the end of July.

