SIMCOE -

An old joke in Waterford holds that “No one ever inspects your outhouse.”

That handy insight came into play decades ago when Canada Post introduced the community’s postal code, which is NOE 1Y0.

They still don’t inspect your outhouse. But “they” may soon begin inspecting your septic tank.

In this case, “they” would be someone from your friendly neighbourhood building department. Norfolk County – among other rural municipalities – is not happy with the prospect.

“Here we are trying to fix something that doesn’t need fixing using a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t need doing,” Port Dover Coun. John Wells said at last week’s meeting of Norfolk council.

“Where are rural municipalities to find the money for this? Why would they want to interfere with rural business when they have so much trouble looking after their own affairs in urban areas? This government always seems to find itself in quicksand.”

Norfolk and others are responding to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs & Housing and a proposed change to the Ontario building code that would require septic tanks to be pumped out ever five years. Not only would this be an additional expense to rural property owners, municipalities would have to hire sufficient staff for inspections and enforcement.

In response to the proposal, Norfolk council has supported a resolution circulated to other municipalities in Ontario by the United Townships of Head, Clara & Maria.

“Those who operate their systems carefully can go for many more years than five without pumping their septic tank because the variables are in their favour,” United Townships Mayor Jim Gibson says in a letter to Municipal Affairs Minister Bill Mauro.

“The proposed change in these cases is fixing something that is not broken. Creating regulation to force people to pay for a redundant unnecessary service is incomprehensible.”

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke shares Gibson’s perspective.

“What percentage of septic tanks in rural Ontario are overflowing and causing problems?” Luke said at the March 7 meeting. “I haven’t heard of any. I agree. This is overkill. You’re just poking a stick in a place where it will cause a problem.”

Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and culture, is in charge of Norfolk’s building department. He told council that leaky septic systems are not an issue in Norfolk County.

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt finds it ironic what senior governments will tolerate even as they try to micromanage in areas where there are no concerns.

“Wasn’t it just last year that Montreal dumped millions of litres of raw septage into the St. Lawrence River?” Haydt said. “And here they are ready to hammer us for a little bit of leakage somewhere out on the sand plain.”

The discussion ended with council endorsing the United Townships resolution.

