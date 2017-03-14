Winter storm warning ends

Change text size for the story

The winter storm warning has ended for Norfolk, says Environment Canada.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see more snow in the coming days.

Snow and blowing snow are in the forecast for Tuesday with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Total snow accumulation for today is 5 to 10 cm and an additional 2 cm tonight.

The special weather statement for Brant/Brantford has also been cancelled.

Forecast calls for an estimated 5 cm of snow and blowing conditions.