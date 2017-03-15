Rotary exchange hits special milestone

SIMCOE -

The forecast in Welshpool, Wales was a balmy 10 degrees Celsius on Friday, much nicer than the -6C Norfolk County provided.

A group that left from Simcoe on March 10 for a Rotary exchange program to the small UK city can expect double-digit temperatures for much of their 10-day excursion.

“We’ve been preparing for this for months so we’re excited that today is finally here,” said Rudi Atkinson of Simcoe, a member of the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise and one of the chaperones. “I hear nothing but great things about the Rotarians and the Welsh people ... I’ve been communicating with them since Christmas and they’ve got a beautiful itinerary set up for us.”

The small group of local high school students and two chaperones are being treated to a river cruise, castle tours and enjoying fish and chips on the coast.

“I’m a little nervous,” said Waterford District High School student Maddie Burnett. “I’ve never been overseas before or gone this far without my parents, but I’m very excited to get over there and see the country.”

Each student is required to pay for their plane ticket and the rest of the trip is provided by the local Rotary club.

A couple of Burnett’s friends went on an exchange last year and she decided to apply after hearing their stories.

“They talked very highly of it when they got back,” Burnett said. “Our investment lady is in the Rotary, she brought it up to me and mentioned that she thought I would be really good for the exchange so I decided to sign up.”

This trip is a historic one for the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise as it marks the club’s 20th year of either sending students abroad or welcoming them to Norfolk and area.

“It really does open their mind to the concept of other cultures and other countries and the whole premise behind the youth and exchange program through the Rotary Club,” said Atkinson, who once took a group from overseas on a tour of the U.S. spanning one month.

“The Rotary Club (in general) has been having exchange programs since 1927 and so this is opening their eyes in a chaperoned environment to what they can participate in later through our club.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com