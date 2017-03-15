Thunder eye promotion in 2017

SIMCOE -

The Simcoe Thunder is looking to take care of some unfinished business.

Last season, the Western Ontario Soccer League squad was in the hunt for one of the top two spots in the First Division, and a promotion to the loop's Premier Division.

Unfortunately for coach Rick Pereira's team, they faded down the stretch as a handful of younger players left town for their post-secondary commitments.

The goal for this year's edition of the Thunder is simple – finish what they started in 2016.

“I'm pretty optimistic about the season. We had a great year last year, unfortunately ... we didn't finish very well,” Pereira said.

“(But) I have a feeling we'll be battling for one of the top positions.”

At this point, it appears that only George Makrynois will be missing from the 2016 roster after moving back to his native Greece. Returning to the team will be Miles Caley, a young midfielder who was a part of the Thunder in 2015 when they earned a promotion to the First Division.

To say the players have kept in constant contact with Pereira the last few weeks would be an understatement.

“It seems that everyone is pretty excited,” he said. “Everybody has been texting me asking when we're starting. I think we're going to be solid this year.

“I'll be able to go more in-depth on my philosophy of soccer – hopefully, that will take us a step further.”

The season's first training sessions are scheduled for March 18-19 at 1 p.m. at Lynndale Heights Public School. If anyone in Norfolk wants to play at a competitive level, Pereira urged them to take part.

“I'd like to get as many people out as possible because there were some games (last year) we ended up having to call up players,” he explained. “I'd rather have more players on the team so I wouldn't have to worry about scrambling for guys at the end of the year.”

Indoor season complete

Many of the Thunder players recently finished playing in the 'Simcoe Elite Indoor Soccer League' that takes place at the Simcoe Aud. Winning the title this season was 'Just Bring It'. Team members included Mike Couperus, Fabio Francisco, Robert Busnic, Bryan Francisco, Pedro Costa, Ansel Jenkins, Taylor Withrow, Nuno Francisco, Austin Scott, Cam Handsaeme and Doug Sauve.

“We actually had more players and the league seems to be growing every year,” said Pereira.

“The skill level has improved quite a bit too.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com