Budget for sewage plant rises to $19.4M

DELHI, ON -

Scrubbing the phosphorus from the effluent at the Delhi sewage treatment plant is going to cost a lot of money.

This week, Norfolk council approved the necessary bylaw to free up $3.5 million for the project.

The work has been awarded to H2Ontario Inc. of New Hamburg.

Six firms bid for the work. The high bid was $4.4 million. Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, says Norfolk will be able to do this work for less than expected.

“We’re fortunate,” she told council March 7. “The contract came in significantly under budget so we’re pleased we’re able to save some money.”

The Ministry of the Environment came in for criticism two years ago when it informed Norfolk that it had to install a filtration system in Delhi to remove phosphorous.

The new plant had already been designed, engineered and was under construction. There was no way for the county to incorporate the additional filtration in the established footprint, creating additional inconvenience, delays and expense for the county.

Phosphorous has become an issue following several summers of rampant algae growth in Lake Erie. The algae is unsightly and smells bad when it washes ashore, which is bad for tourism and people with waterfront property.

As well, as algae dies and rots, it takes oxygen out of the water. This makes it tough for fish and other animals that rely on the Lake Erie ecosystem.

The new filtration system will remove phosphorous entering the treatment plant before the effluent is dispersed into Big Creek.

However, the main source of phosphorous loading in Lake Erie is runoff from farmland in southern Ontario that makes its way into the streams and rivers that empty into the Great Lakes.

The approved budget for the new plant in Delhi was $15.1 million in 2013. Thanks to belated demands from the Ministry of the Environment, the budget for the project has risen to $19.4 million.

“These things are killing us, unfortunately,” says Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton.

