Exhibit highlights rare, endangered species

SIMCOE -

A new exhibit at the Norfolk Arts Centre invites the public to contemplate a global predicament through a Norfolk lens – that of disappearing and endangered species.

In her 2017 exhibition - titled rare -- Elizabeth Barrett-Milner of Port Dover walks the viewer through this pressing issue from a local perspective.

The 27 oil paintings on display testify to Barrett-Milner’s active involvement in observing and celebrating the natural history of her beloved Norfolk County.

They also spotlight the increasing number of birds, mammals and reptiles facing the threat of extinction.

“A disappointing sadness led to a small sketch entitled ‘A Passenger Pigeon Once Paused To Eat A Berry On Christmas Day’,” Barrett-Milner says in a news release. “A simple drawing of a living bird. And so I began the paintings with stories of the rare, endangered and the extinct.”

In Norfolk, the latter include bears, mastodons and passenger pigeons. The last passenger pigeon died in 1914 in Cincinnati. Barrett-Milner still laments that this species – once so abundant that migrating flocks blocked out the sun for minutes at a time -- were hunted out of existence.

Barrett-Milner draws on her memories of how things were and how they have changed. The fragility of the environment and the creatures that inhabit it are front and centre. So are – on occasion -- changes in the social environment such as with the institution of marriage and the local area’s evolving streetscapes.

The paintings on display were created over a span of nearly two years. Barrett-Milner wrapped it up in December. Along the way, she resisted the urge to make it too political.

“It’s about trying to make sense of what’s going on,” she said this week. “I didn’t draw anything with Donald Trump. I don’t want to. But he is a disturbing feature.”

In a news release, guest curator and folklore antiquities specialist Phil Ross describes a Barrett-Milner painting as “The total work of art – one that exists in its own reality.”

Barrett-Milner has exhibited her work on several occasions in Norfolk County and throughout the region.

Her work was part of the Canadian Neo-Dada exhibit at the Art Gallery of Windsor in 1995. Her paintings regarding a local one-room school house – S.S. #12 – were exhibited at the Burlington Art Centre and the Glenhyrst Art Gallery in Brantford.

Barrett-Milner’s paintings have also been shown at several exhibits at the Lighthouse Festival Theatre in Port Dover, including Top of the Town, On Round The Lake, Port to Port, and New Works.

The artist has provided illustrations for nature publications, newspaper columns and the book Nature of Norfolk by her father, the late Harry B. Barrett of Port Dover, who instilled in his children a love and appreciation for Norfolk’s flora and fauna.

Barrett-Milner and Ross will host a talk about the exhibition on Saturday, May 13, at the arts centre beginning at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. The exhibition is available for viewing until May 27.