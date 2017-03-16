Wild start to Marci Cook tourney

SIMCOE -

The opener of the 34th annual Marci Cook Memorial Simcoe Arms Tournament will be a strong candidate for best game of the weekend.

The four-day event welcoming over 40 local league teams saw the Simcoe Pita Pit Warriors and Langton Country Sports Leafs novices go toe-to-toe at the Simcoe Recreation Centre Thursday afternoon for 32 minutes of regulation and then some.

The Leafs held the lead for much of the contest, but with less than a minute to play Simcoe's Tessa Irwin jammed home her second of the day to tie the score 4-4 and send the proceedings to a shootout. Langton had their backs against the wall twice in the extra session and rebounded before Will Court came up big in the net, setting the stage for Ryan Friesen to score on a backhand deke to give the Leafs a 5-4 victory.

Friesen took note of the two Langton shooters who were successful prior to his attempt.

“I was really nervous (but) I knew since there was so many dekes (before me) I just had to go to one side and shoot one in,” he said

“I was really happy.”

So too was his coach and the entire Leafs roster.

“Every player picked it up and had good results,” said Langton head coach Terry Lammens. “(The shootout) was kind of fun to be a part of and the kids were all pumped for it. We were up there thinking 'who do we pick?', but it's exciting to start everything (like that) and the kids loved it.”

The Warriors were coming off an extended break but showed no signs of rust, a positive sign as they battle for a spot on 'championship Sunday'.

“First game of the tournament, why not? Might as well go to overtime,” Simcoe head coach Martin Jefferson joked.

“They were all excited to come out and play. It's been a while since we've been on the ice. Our season is over already and we actually played Langton many times over the year and they always had our number. Today we really played well, we worked as hard as we could - their best effort - and it could've gone either way in the shootout as they always do. I'm proud of them, they did really well.”

Some wondered aloud if the tournament would be held due to a seating restriction placed on Talbot Gardens just weeks prior to Thursday's opener but Norfolk County stepped in and moved all games slated for Talbot to the Delhi Arena.

“Certainly there was a lot of effort from the schedulers and people from the county,” said Jefferson, Simcoe Minor Hockey's pre-novice convener. “Quite frankly, they bent over backwards to try and figure out how to rearrange the schedule ... Everybody went the extra mile and it all worked out in the end. We worried for a while but now we can just focus on making the tournament a success.”

The event is already a success in the eyes of the Langton novice contingent.

“Our season is pretty well done now so this is a last hurrah,” said Lammens.

“They're a little wild right now because they haven't been at school so you have to get them tuned in and focused a little bit but other than that I'm very proud of them, they played awesome.”

Championship games begin at noon on Sunday at the Delhi Arena with the final contest beginning at 4:40 p.m.

