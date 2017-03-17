Another baker has plans to open a shop in downtown Simcoe.

Birgir Robertsson – a native of Iceland – has purchased 38 Norfolk Street South in downtown Simcoe. When last occupied, the storefront was home to Studio One photography.

Robertsson confirmed Friday he is in the process of buying the store. He hopes to close the sale at the end of April.

Robertsson owns the famous Viking Bakery on the Danforth in Toronto. A master baker, his specialty is Icelandic and Scandinavian breads and desserts.

Robertsson is bailing out of Toronto because of the hot real estate market there and the sky-high rents it has produced. Business is brisk in Toronto but Robertsson would like to keep some of this revenue for himself.

“The rent price in Toronto is very high, so I’ve been looking for a place outside,” he said. “I like Simcoe. I like Norfolk County.”

Robertsson ran a sports bar in Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik until a banking crisis there in 2009 convinced him to seek greener pastures elsewhere. He lived in Gimli, Manitoba, for a time before establishing his bakery in Toronto.

Robertsson plans to open his shop in Simcoe sometime around the end of 2017. Not only does he have to make over the interior for baking purposes, he is under contract in Oakville until November. When that expires, he will be free to move west.

The other new bakery in Simcoe is the Joy Cafe & Bakery at 126 Robinson Street. The official grand opening there is April 10.

In a noteworthy coincidence, lead baker Joy Allgood and kitchen hands Anna Allgood and Judith Holditch also have a strong background in Scandinavian baking thanks to their family history. Their product line will also feature some distinctly Nordic creations.

In other food news in the core, Don Schott Hardware Ltd. has plans to open a new restaurant at the building it owns at 56 Norfolk Street South. This is the location of the former Jordan Stewart fashion boutique.

Brad Schott, manager of the Leon’s home furnishing store in downtown Simcoe, is working with Norfolk’s planning department on a plan for the property.

The interior space has a floor area of about 1,500 square feet. Key to the proposal is establishing an outdoor seating area in the vacant lot immediately south of the building.

If Schott comes to terms with the planning department on a site plan, the next step would involve outfitting the interior to support a restaurant. The plan is to hire a qualified chef with a vision for a great new restaurant in downtown Simcoe.

“We don’t even know what type of restaurant it will be,” Schott said. “It’s a dream. But we hope to make it a reality.

“When I walked in there, the thought that crossed my mind was `This has to become a restaurant.’ It’s a great old building.”

