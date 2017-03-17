Homicide still being investigated

Brant OPP continues to actively investigate the Cainsville murder of Bob Waite who was found dead at his Papple Road business on March 1.

“It would be inappropriate to comment too much at this point,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk about the investigation, “but we’re following the evidence and going where it leads us.”

Sanchuk said the police have received some information through Crime Stoppers tips and investigators are still eager to hear from anyone with any kind of connection to the case.

“Anyone with any amount of information, no matter how trivial, could contribute to what we need to break this case. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Waite, 69, was the well-known operator of Diamond Towing, the business/home where he was found by family and friends who were worried about not seeing him.

Waite’s son, Brandon Waite, had checked through the building but asked police to come when he said “something was not right.”

Police located Waite’s body and a post mortem established he had been killed.

The OPP continue to pursue leads in the neighbourhood and hope that anyone who may have been walking on the trail behind Diamond Towing from Feb. 26 to March 1 and who saw any kind of activity in the area will report it to them.

People are asked to call a tip line set up by the OPP at 1-855-835-5677 or the detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by leaving an online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble

