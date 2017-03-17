DELHI, ON -

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was killed in downtown Delhi Friday morning.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lane of King Street in front of the Delhi cenotaph between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Norfolk OPP have not released the name of the victim or the victim’s gender. Police believe the victim died on impact. A coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“I’ve seen a lot in my time,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said at the scene. “This is a horrific collision.”

King Street will be closed from James Street to Main Street until mid-afternoon Friday.

An OPP forensics unit as well as a traffic collision team are conducting an investigation at the scene. Traffic on Highway 3 through Delhi will be re-routed on side streets until the barricades come down.

The victim was still in the middle of the street under a tarp at 9:40 a.m. Sanchuk says a thorough investigation requires disturbing the scene as little as possible until police are sure they have accounted for all evidence. An autopsy will be conducted in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Norfolk OPP ask anyone who knows anything about this tragedy to give them a call.

“We have more questions than answers at this point,” Sanchuk said. “The vehicle did not stay at the scene. Anyone who was in Delhi between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. is asked to give us a call and let us know if they saw something.”

The Norfolk OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be shared at Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not identify themselves, do not speak to a police officer and do not testify in court.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display.