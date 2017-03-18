Fire causes $150,000 damage to Delhi home

DELHI, ON -

A fire caused $150,000 damage to a Delhi home late Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke was coming out of a rear bedroom of the single-storey home at 273 Church Street East when Norfolk firefighters arrived on the scene at around 5 p.m.

“Our firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, limiting the fire spread, however the home sustained significant smoke damage,” Scott Pipe, fire prevention officer with Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services, said in a media release. “The family will not be able to live in the home for an extended period of time.”

No one was home at the time.

“The family's cat was found safe and sound in the basement of the home and was delivered to the family,” Pipe said.

The cause of the fire is not known. Officials are still investigating but the fire is not considered suspicious.

The home was equipped with working CO and smoke alarms. The family was insured.