DELHI, ON -

The woman who died in a hit-and-run collision in Delhi last week was “a troubled soul” who would regularly stop traffic in town as part of an aggressive panhandling strategy.

Sally Ann Dollard, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on King Street in the area of the Delhi cenotaph. The collision occurred in the eastbound lane sometime around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle that struck Dollard did not remain.

Dollard was well-known in Delhi. She lived alone in an apartment building at the corner of Main Street and William Street. She reportedly had mental health issues and struggled with poverty.

“She was a troubled soul, let’s put it that way,” said neighbour Sue Huggins, who got to know Dollard in January. “She’d been here for about 10 years. It wasn’t like no one didn’t know her.

“She was a little tortured. Some people wouldn’t use such kind words. I think she’s in a happier place.”

In recent years, Dollard gained a reputation for venturing out into traffic. Sometimes she did so to stop vehicles so she could ask the occupants for money. At other times – sometimes after dark – she was observed walking down the middle of the road within town limits.

Sarah Hammond of Delhi said Dollard’s nickname was “Crazy Annie.”

“It got to the point in recent months where she was literally stopping vehicles on the road,” Hammond said in downtown Delhi. “It got to the point where people started to worry that she would get hit.”

Several reported Monday that Dollard could be irritable and had running disputes with certain individuals.

Debbie Beaton of Delhi got to know Dollard in recent years and tried to help her when she could. On Monday, Beaton dropped off a bouquet of flowers at a park bench on King Street near where Dollard died.

Dollard told Beaton she had twin children and a sister in the Ottawa area. Beaton got the impression that Dollard once worked in a corporate department for a major Canadian grocery chain in Toronto.

Beaton said Dollard’s life and mental health took a downturn several years ago when her husband died. Beaton said Dollard’s husband treated his wife well and that she was dependent on him to get around. Beaton said Dollard was quite lonely at the end, adding someone should’ve noticed her situation and got her help.

“Why did people not put her in a home where she could have had three meals a day and someone could regulate her medication?” Beaton asked. “Why was there no action taken for that poor woman? This has been going on for two years. She would come to me and say 'There is no help out there.’ It’s really a sad thing.

“She needed someone in her life. She really did miss her husband. But people rejected her. She was so lonely. The system failed her.”

Sarah Dow was working the dispatch desk at Delhi Taxi on King Street early Monday afternoon. Given the traffic on Highway 3 through Delhi, Dow wasn’t surprised to hear of a tragedy of this sort.

Dow said vehicles of all types race to beat the traffic lights at Main and King and again at King and Church Street. Traffic in between the intersections, she said, often travels well in excess of the speed limit.

“They have to do something about the traffic,” Dow said. “They just come flying through here. It’s bad. Even when they removed the barricades Friday, people were in even more of a hurry. It was unnerving.”

The Murphy Funeral Home in Delhi is handling arrangements. The funeral home said Monday it is consulting with relatives in Quebec and has not been authorized to release information to the public.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com