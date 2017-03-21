SIMCOE -

Financial information stolen from a vehicle in Simcoe was later used for purchases at a Simcoe restaurant and grocery store.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to a theft from a vehicle in the parking lot at the Simcoe Home Hardware on the Queensway West on March 7.

Someone forcibly entered the vehicle and removed a purse containing personal and financial information.

An unknown male then went to the Real Canadian Superstore and McDonalds on the Queensway East where he purchased items using the stolen financial information.

The man was last seen operating a light blue or silver coloured Cadillac.

Norfolk OPP have released an image of the man.

Anyone who has any information or can identify the man are asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Male charged at courthouse

A 34-year-old man was charged with public intoxication at the Simcoe courthouse on Tuesday.

Police were inside the Ontario Court of Justice building shortly after 9 a.m. when a man sitting on a bench that drew their attention.

As a result, police have charged Brian Charles Grant of Tillsonburg. Grant was subsequently issued a Provincial Offence Notice.

Propane heater stolen

A propane heater valued at $850 was stolen from a property on Woodway Trail in Simcoe.

The incident took place between March 17-20. Police were notified of the theft on Monday.

Norfolk OPP say the culprits attended an address that is currently under construction and removed a propane heater from the property.

The OPP remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately.