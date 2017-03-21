PORT DOVER -

Armed with a pen and his trusty ukulele, Brad Morden is ready for battle.

Morden, a Simcoe native and musician who owns a poetry company, will bring a new show entitled 'My Home is a Great Big Place' to the Norfolk County Public Library's Port Dover Branch Friday from 7-8 p.m.

The project will fuse music and spoken word poetry in an effort to open minds and shatter stereotypes about the form.

“A project like this, I hope, will turn some young people onto the idea and maybe open some older people's minds to a new art form,” said Morden, a Holy Trinity high school grad who now lives in Toronto.

“A lot of young people get an impression of poetry as this mandatory thing they have to do once a year in English class and, I think, that misses how alive poetry is now as an art form, and how spoken word is a lot more exciting, a lot more relevant to people's daily lives. It's a lot more funny, engaging and moving.”

Morden won't be returning to Norfolk County alone. He's recruited Ian Keteku, Sabrina Benaim, and Brendan McLeod, all of whom have won major awards for their work. Keteku was crowned the World Poetry Slam champion in 2010 while McLeod has travelled the world as part of the band The Fugitives.

“These are poets I'd go out of my way to see anywhere,” said Morden. “To be bringing them into the community like this is really exciting. I find a lot of people, when they see spoken word for the first time, the people that end up liking it are often so blown away that to bring poets like this, I think, is a really special thing.”

As the owner/operator of a poetry company entitled Patchwork Poetry House, Morden has hosted events in Norfolk in the past. The goal of bringing that passion home hasn't changed as his career moves along.

“As I'm developing projects I'm always trying to think of ways to bring it back to Simcoe,” Morden added. “There was nothing like this around when I was growing up there and I would love to see things like poetry slams in high schools.”

“Any opportunity poets have had to go into schools, especially high schools, there's been amazing rewards for the communities and the schools themselves.”

