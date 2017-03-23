DELHI, ON -

It was love at first swing for Delhi infielder Evyn Sherman and Macomb Community College in Michigan.

“I went there and did batting practice and fielded with them and did a little tour of the campus and I was pretty happy,” Sherman, 19, said of a recent recruiting trip.

“It was almost like I was already part of the team. It was pretty easy to jump in like that.”

Sherman will officially join the Monarchs program this fall.

A member of the National College Athletic Association Division II, Macomb has sent over 50 players on to four-year NCAA or NAIA schools since 2011 and a host to play professionally.

The reputation of the program, not to mention its close proximity to home, was key for Sherman, who will likely play shortstop on the field and study health and fitness off it.

“A big part of going to Macomb was the baseball,” said Sherman, a graduate of Delhi District Secondary School. “(My family and I) wanted to make sure I wasn't going anywhere that wouldn't allow me the opportunity to continue (playing). Macomb has a really good program and has moved a lot of people on.”

Going to Macomb will mean moving on from an organization that's been like family for Sherman over the past three seasons - the Ontario Outlaws of the Premier Baseball League of Ontario. Sherman joined the elite program on the heels of a good run with the Delhi Tigers and Simcoe Giants.

The Outlaws didn't try to change Sherman's swing initially but refine it to find more power and contact. He took care of the work required beyond the diamond.

“He came in with a great skill set to begin with. You could see a baseball player and a baseball aptitude, a sports aptitude all around, and a maturity and understanding of how the weight training and the physical training outside of the baseball development helps out in the long-term process,” said Kirk McNabb, the Outlaws' head coach and director of player development.

The Outlaws recently returned from a spring training trip to Florida where Sherman went a sparkling 10-for-16 at the plate and displayed the kind of technique in the field coaches drool over.

“We used him as an example down (in Florida) as one of our senior guys (with) the understanding that, as crazy as it sounds, you're catching a ball with your footwork instead of your hands,” McNabb explained.

“He's continued to mature and understand exactly what that meant to put himself into good position to make that (tough) play and make that play all the time.”

Sherman hopes that after two years in Macomb he will follow in the footsteps of several Monarchs alumni and join a four-year U.S. college program. From there, who knows?

“(I want to) keep going as far with baseball as I can – just try and live the dream as long as I can,” he said.

Regardless of what happens two years down the line, Sherman will join fellow Norfolk natives Tyler Depaepe (Mohawk Valley Community College), Dallas Hunter (Parkland College), Brady Cappe (Lake Land College) and Rem Benninger (Jefferson Community College) in heading south.

“If you took all the players that have moved on from the Simcoe organization, Delhi, wherever, you'd have a pretty great team there,” Sherman said. “The coaches are good at getting you in there and trying to help develop you and get you ready to hopefully move on. You're still playing with your friends which is good ... It's just crazy how good of players are coming out of Norfolk County.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com