SIMCOE -

The Simcoe Storm have applied for relocation to a pair of centres for next season.

Team president and general manager Andy Tonner said Thursday that seating restrictions placed on Talbot Gardens – the Junior C club's home – won't allow them to play in downtown Simcoe for the 2017-18 season. As a result, Tonner has applied to the Ontario Hockey Association to relocate to nearby Waterford as a short-term solution.

Tonner has also applied for a relocation to Hespler, a subsection of Cambridge, in the event that Talbot or another suitable arena is unavailable beyond next season.

The OHA will give its ruling once Norfolk County council has made a decision on its arena options. The county will discuss its recreation master plan April 4.

“If (council) came back and said it's going to be a one-year hiatus, that might change a lot, but I don't know if it's one year, two years, three years – there was talk they might not even redo Talbot. I don't want to come out and get everybody upset, it's not something we want to do,” Tonner said.

“I've got a plan A, plan B and possibly a plan C but it's all wait and see. The players are wondering what's going on but I told them we'll be playing hockey, we're just not sure where.”