Team applies to relocate to Waterford and Hespler

Jacob Robinson

By Jacob Robinson, Simcoe Reformer

Norfolk council declared spectator seating on the north and south side of the rink at Talbot Gardens off-limits to the public Tuesday after an engineer’s report identified significant deterioration of the underlying concrete. MONTE SONNENBERG / SIMCOE REFORMER

SIMCOE - 

The Simcoe Storm have applied for relocation to a pair of centres for next season.

Team president and general manager Andy Tonner said Thursday that seating restrictions placed on Talbot Gardens – the Junior C club's home – won't allow them to play in downtown Simcoe for the 2017-18 season. As a result, Tonner has applied to the Ontario Hockey Association to relocate to nearby Waterford as a short-term solution.

Tonner has also applied for a relocation to Hespler, a subsection of Cambridge, in the event that Talbot or another suitable arena is unavailable beyond next season.

The OHA will give its ruling once Norfolk County council has made a decision on its arena options. The county will discuss its recreation master plan April 4.

“If (council) came back and said it's going to be a one-year hiatus, that might change a lot, but I don't know if it's one year, two years, three years – there was talk they might not even redo Talbot. I don't want to come out and get everybody upset, it's not something we want to do,” Tonner said.

“I've got a plan A, plan B and possibly a plan C but it's all wait and see. The players are wondering what's going on but I told them we'll be playing hockey, we're just not sure where.”

 