Educator pleads guilty to voyeurism

An Ontario Criminal Court room was crowded with onlookers Friday morning to watch Brent Hachborn plead guilty to nine counts of voyeurism at a Brantford elementary school.

The former teacher at James Hillier School originally was charged with 24 counts of adult voyeurism in connection with a hidden camera he placed in the ceiling of the men's washroom at the school.

In a statement of the facts, assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock said that Hachborn, who had formerly worked at the school, admitted to putting cameras into a concealed area above the toilet in the bathroom, beginning in April 2015, and then visiting the school frequently to swap out cameras and charge batteries.

He would take a camera home to view videos but said he didn't keep the images on a computer.

On Feb. 16 last year, at the end of a school day, a staff member who was in the washroom heard a beeping noise coming from the ceiling and noticed a small hole had been made in a ceiling tile. He found what looked like an alarm clock device with an SD card, a type of memory card used in cameras.

The staffer removed the card to see what was on it, using a school laptop, and immediately contacted the principal.

When the principal viewed the video, Hachborn could been seen placing the camera into its secret spot. The principal also saw videos of several people using the toilet.

The following morning, police were called and the camera, SD card and school laptop were turned over.

"The police didn't know the full extent of how many victims were involved," said Brock.

Prior to being discovered, Hachborn, who became a vice-principal at St. George-German Public School and Burford District Elementary School, returned to James Hillier on a "daily or weekly basis to deliver coffee" to some of his former colleagues, Brock said.

On the morning of Feb. 17, it's believed Hachborn discovered his camera was missing from the washroom ceiling and he didn't report to his own school.

Fearing for Hachborn's safety, the Grand Erie District School Board asked police to check on his well-being. At that point, police were the early stages of planning to charge Hachborn with one count of voyeurism.

When he was finally found in the afternoon, Hachborn, who was 33 at the time, was arrested and searched. Police found an iPhone and a second cellphone, two small camera remotes and a memory card adaptor.

He freely gave a statement to police, declined to speak to a lawyer and admitted installing the cameras at James Hillier.

Hachborn told police where he had purchased the cameras and that he had begun secretly filming men at the school in 2015, taking the videos home and masturbating while watching them.

The school bathroom is labelled for men but is occasionally used by women, children and guests.

But Brock said Hachborn told police he had no desire to watch videos of children.

"He insisted his interest was in adults."

After further charges were laid last May, Hachborn told police, that when he was a child of seven or eight, he was sexually assaulted by a babysitter and that assault changed his sexual preference from heterosexual to homosexual, leaving him with an unresolved desire to engage in sex with men.

Hachborn told investigators that James Hillier was the only school where he had set up the secret cameras. He co-operated with officers by providing passwords to unlock his cellphone.

He said he didn't store the images and videos or share them but watched them from the SD card they had been captured on and then deleted them.

With the co-operation of Hachborn's wife, police took "everything of an electronic nature" from their Colonial Crescent home and obtained search warrants to review all the devices.

"The Crown is still gathering further victim impact statements," said Brock. "I have nine now and expect to have 15 or 16. I anticipate all or most of those will want to read their statements to the court."

The court ordered a pre-sentence report be prepared. The sentencing hearing will take place May 31 at 10 a.m.

After the hearing, Brock said that the Crown will seek a jail term.

Scott Sincerbox, the Grand Erie District School Board's superintendent of human resources, said in a statement that the board will continue to monitor the case as it moves through the courts.

"The individual is no longer an employee of the board and our primary concern is to continue to support the victims," Sincerbox said.

"This has been a difficult situation for parents and staff in the impacted schools. We have offered support and provided ongoing opportunities for anyone to come forward with concerns."

Sincerbox said the safety of staff and students is paramount for the board. The adult victims have been assured support is available to them, he said.

"We commend the Brantford police service for their work throughout the investigation."

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble