Police blotter: Mischief at Waterford arena

Charges are pending against three youths after a group was caught fiddling with fire extinguishers at the Tricenturena in Waterford.

One fire extinguisher was discharged and left behind in a dressing room while two others were stolen. Norfolk OPP were called to the arena twice Thursday to look into the matter.

“Through the course of investigation, it was determined that three unknown youths attended the arena and removed a fire extinguisher and then fled the area on foot after being confronted by employees,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“The attending officer subsequently identified all three youths after speaking to witnesses and charges are pending.”

ATV stolen on Lutesville Road

An all-terrain vehicle with an estimated value of $6,000 was stolen from an address on Lutesville Road near Waterford this week.

The 500-cc Forman four-wheel drive quad was taken from an unlocked garage sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the missing property is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.