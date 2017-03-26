County trash collection coming to condo corps

SIMCOE -

Hundreds of homeowners in Norfolk are about to receive municipal trash collection for the very first time.

After years of lobbying, Norfolk council Tuesday approved two collection methods that will be feasible at 24 of the county’s 33 condominium corporations. The ball gets rolling next week after Norfolk council formally ratifies this week’s resolution.

“This is not, in my opinion, opening a can of worms,” Mayor Charlie Luke said. “The right way is to treat these people as the residents and taxpayers that they are. They are not renters – they are owners.”

Two collection methods are on the table.

One involves sending the county contractor onto private roads and collecting trash and recyclables at the end of unit-holder driveways. Qualifying condominium corporations must be able to accommodate garbage trucks. The estimate cost of this option is in the range of $55,000 a year.

The other option involves collecting trash and recyclables at a central location on a municipal street at the perimeter of a condominium corporation. The estimated cost of Norfolk providing this service is in the range of $120,000 annually.

Waste collection at condominium corporations is controversial. Townhouse and standalone condominium developments look like regular subdivisions but they are located entirely on private property. As a rule, municipalities do not provide municipal services on private land.

Service delivery is also complicated because people buying into condominium developments know going in that they will have to pay for certain services out-of-pocket that other taxpayers receive by right.

Examples along with waste collection include snow plowing, road and sidewalk repairs, the care and upkeep of fire hydrants, and the maintenance of water and sewer mains.

The situation in Norfolk is further complicated by the fact that some of the four municipalities that came together to form the new Norfolk in 2001 extended municipal services to private condominium corporations. These corporations have been grandfathered and receive services that are denied condo dwellers that came along after 2001.

Norfolk council had nine options to choose from at Tuesday’s meeting.

One was sticking with the status quo. This was Simcoe Coun. Peter Black’s preferred option. Black says condo dwellers should live up to the contractual obligations they assumed when they agreed to join a condomium collective.

Other options included rebating that portion of property taxes that would have gone to the county for waste collection, discontinuing service delivery to all condominium corporations regardless of when they were established, and reimbursing condominium corporations for the cost of private waste collection.

Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg doesn’t like the idea of sending county trucks into condominium developments. If that’s going to happen, Sonnenberg would like to see similar treatment extended to his neighbourhood in Villa Nova.

“If we’re going to have trucks go into condominium corporations on private roads to pick up garbage, I want them to come down my driveway and pick up my garbage at my doorstep,” he said. “It’s the same thing.”

Council rejected the option of collecting garbage bags and recyclables at a central location within the boundaries of a condominium corporation. Council recognizes this will produce a wave of complaints from unit holders unfortunate enough to be in the area of the designated collection site.

The campaign to win equal treatment for condominium dwellers is a province-wide movement in Ontario. The council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square has been packed with unit holders anytime their representatives have taken up the issue with council.

Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus says the province could save municipalities a lot of aggravation by creating a separate property classification for condominium units so their owners aren’t taxed for services they aren’t entitled to.

