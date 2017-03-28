SIMCOE -

The emerald ash borer’s assault on ash trees in Norfolk is over.

However, the pest’s attack on the county treasury continues unabated.

Norfolk staff is pleasantly surprised that its most recent contract for ash tree removal came in significantly under budget.

However, it’s still good money out the door for a problem that never should have been.

Norfolk’s budget this year for ash tree removal is $200,000. The latest contract has been awarded to Quality Tree Service of Acton, which recently bid $55,600 for the removal of 885 trees.

Dead ash trees along Norfolk’s walking trails are a priority for removal. Dead ash trees on county property in urban areas have been eliminated. County forester Adam Biddle says the focus now shifts to Norfolk hamlets and county roads.

Biddle told council March 21 that staff have yet to account for all dead ash trees on county property, so widespread and common are the afflicted trees.

Some on council were surprised that Quality Tree Service can execute the contract for an average price of $63 a tree. Biddle explained that many of the trees are smaller in size and not a lot of work to remove.

Council members were also curious whether the county is giving away good lumber with these contracts. Biddle said that is not the case, adding it is up to contractors to dispose of the wood as they see fit.

“Typically, it’s really low value as timber,” Biddle said. “There is always the possibility of road-side trees having nails in them. Saw mills aren’t interested in it.”

Given the favourable price of the latest contract, Biddle will come back to council later this year with a plan for accelerating the pace of ash removal on county property. The matter is of some urgency as dead trees are a threat to public safety and represent a liability hazard to the municipality.

The emerald ash borer is native to Asia. It was detected in this part of the world in 2002 in the Detroit-Windsor area. The pest is believed to have arrived in North America in the early 1990s in infested shipping material.

Lacking natural enemies, the borer has marched eastward through the native ash population in the north-east quadrant of North America.

The borer has reached as far as Montreal. It is expected to continue its eastward migration into the Maritimes.

What happens when the pest runs out of ash trees remains to be seen. Researchers have found no evidence that the borer has developed food sources outside the ash family of trees.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com