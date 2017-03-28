SIMCOE -

Supporters of a multi-use community hub will host an information session on Saturday just days before Norfolk council is expected to start discussions about the county's recreation plan going forward.

The Fanshawe College James N. Allan Campus will welcome the public from 2-5 p.m. to discuss a citizen-led proposal for a facility on the corner of Decou and Ireland roads in Simcoe. Two hockey pads, a seniors centre, walking track, Olympic-sized swimming pool are among the items cited in the proposal.

A panel with members representing Fanshawe, developers, cost experts, and area user groups are slated to be on hand.

“What we want people to understand is, this can be whatever we as citizens of Norfolk want it to be. Nothing in the plan is written in stone, (but) it's got unbelievable potential,” said Rob Kennaley, a Simcoe lawyer and member of the citizen group.

“It's not just about sport, it's not just about rec, it's not just about getting Fanshawe to grow here, although that's a very important part of it, it's about providing a centralized facility with multi-purpose aspects built into it.”

High Point Developments, which has built a student residence at Fanshawe's London location, has expressed interest in adding a student residence in Simcoe if the hub was to get approval.

Krista Zilkey, manager of continuing education and training services at the college's Simcoe campus, said Tuesday that a community hub would allow for Fanshawe to expand its programming in Norfolk, and possibly enter into a handful of community partnerships. Having a residence, arena, pool, etc. nearby would also make promotion of the facility far easier.

“It's going to give (students) a better college experience as a whole,” Zilkey added.

“We believe that this hub will really allow us to truly grow. I think the impact will be fantastic for our community. We really hope people will come out and consider what the possibilities are.”

The hub was originally proposed to Norfolk council in 2014, but was eventually shelved due to concerns over both pricing and location. The project has been thrust back into the public eye after the seating area at Talbot Gardens in Simcoe was condemned due to a crumbling foundation beneath the bleachers.

The issue is expected to be raised when Norfolk council deals with its recreation master plan on April 4.

Norfolk was slated to spend $1 million to repair the flooring and boards at Talbot in 2018, but could fast track that project while fixing the rink's seating in the process. The county was also slated to spend $5.4 million for major renovations to the Simcoe Recreation Centre/Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre in 2020.

The Simcoe Seniors Centre on Water St. has been a candidate for replacement for some time now.

A new community hub could conceivably solve all those issues and then some, Kennaley said.

“The time is now,” he added.

“This is our once-in-a-generation opportunity to set the path for 20 years and include in that vision an expanded, vibrant Fanshawe College.”

“You think about how expensive it is to run four or five independent, old buildings and when you look at what we can do in the 21st century with modern technology to make the building more efficient and only do it in one place, that generates a lot of savings.”

The James N. Allan Campus is located at 634 Ireland Road. The meeting will take place in room B115.

