Police blotter: 'Joke' causes alarm

A social media 'joke' caused alarm for staff and students at Mackinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia on March 20.

Parents and school staff contacted Haldimand OPP early that evening after an image of a female holding what appeared to be a gun along with the comment “don't come to school tomorrow” was posted online.

School staff identified the girl in the photo as a Mackinnon Park student.

Two female students were involved in the incident, said police.

Police spoke to the girls and their parents were notified.

The girls told police the posting was intended as a joke but they realized it had gone too far, said a media release.

The alleged firearm was determined to be an "air soft" pistol.

"People need to really think of the consequences before they post comments and images on social media,” Haldimand OPP Constable Rod LeClair said in a media release. “These students may have intended the social media post to be a joke, but there is simply no joke about this."

Ceiling tiles damaged

Police were contacted by employees of the Royal Bank of Canada in Simcoe Friday concerning an act of mischief.

Ceiling tiles were removed from the ATM vestibule area sometime between 8 p.m. on March 23 and 8 a.m. on March 24.

Norfolk OPP are continuing to investigate and are in the process of reviewing security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

Theft in Port Dover

Jewelry valued at about $10,000 was stolen from a Nelson Street home in Port Dover sometime between Dec. 25, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2017.

Norfolk OPP were notified of the theft on March 27.

The items stolen were a wedding ring, gold bracelet and a gold watch.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477(TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Vehicle, building vandalized

A car parked on Main St. in Delhi was vandalized in the early hours Monday. Norfolk OPP received a call later that day saying graffiti had been spray-painted on a parked motor vehicle and a nearby building.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking witnesses. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.