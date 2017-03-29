SIMCOE -

Rabies is showing up in unlikely places in southern Ontario now that the deadly disease has re-established a foothold in the province’s raccoon, skunk and fox population.

Several years ago, rabies was believed to be nearly non-existent in Ontario thanks to an aggressive bait vaccination program in rural areas. However, that program was cut back around the same time that raccoon rabies in upstate New York jumped the border into Canada.

This week, Dr. Malcolm Lock, Haldimand and Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health, said rabies is showing up in local livestock. A probable case of rabies was recently detected in a horse in Haldimand.

“The brain sample that was taken was inadequate for a test,” Lock said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health. “But the veterinarian involved is convinced it was a case of horse rabies.”

Lock reports that nearly 300 rabid animals have been confirmed in southern Ontario since early 2016. The vast majority have involved raccoons and skunks. There have been five cows.

Lock said the Ministry of Natural Resources has resumed its bait vaccine program since rabies re-emerged. Around 1.5 million baits have been dropped over Ontario during the latest campaign.

Lock told the board of health that rabies has re-established itself in the wild in southern Ontario, in part, because the MNR cut back on the bait vaccination program several years ago.

There have been no reports of rabies in Norfolk County. By contrast, there have been several confirmed cases in Haldimand. Several people in the Caledonia area have been treated for rabies exposure after coming into contact with rabid feral cats.

While the threat persists, the local health unit and the Simcoe & District Humane Society recommend that pet owners keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations up to date. As well, pet owners are advised to feed their animals indoors and prevent their cats and dogs from roaming at large to avoid contact with infected animals.

In other infectious disease news:

• Lock reported that three Ontario residents have taken ill recently following exposure to Seoul virus. The pathogen is spread through rat feces and urine. Victims of the virus are prone to internal bleeding.

• A newborn infant in Brant County was recently hospitalized with whooping cough, a potentially fatal illness also known as pertussis.

• Health authorities have concluded that the influenza vaccine this winter has been 42 percent effective in Canada, 43 percent effective in the United States, and 38 percent effective in Europe. Dr. Lock said this is considered a good success rate given that influenza strains are always mutating.

• At Tuesday’s meeting, Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt advised the public to be especially vigilant this year about the presence of ticks. Deer ticks transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Haydt said this year’s mild winter means the tick survival rate from last fall will be high. Lyme disease recently surpassed West Nile virus as the leading illness transmitted by insects and other pests in Ontario.

