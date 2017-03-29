SIMCOE -

One man’s campaign to bring a crematorium to Simcoe died this week at Norfolk council.

Retired monument maker Jack Bradfield has tried five times to situate a crematorium in Norfolk over the past several decades.

Norfolk council rebuffed Bradfield’s latest effort Tuesday night, prompting the Simcoe man to throw in the towel.

“I’m 70 years old,” Bradfield said following the vote. “I’ve tried my best. We have to move on. No one can come to me and say the town is dying because we have no industry. This crematorium would have employed 15 people.”

Council’s decision came at the end of a rare public meeting under the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act.

Several residents from the north end of Simcoe were on hand to speak against the proposal, which would have been situated in an industrial zone in an old army bunker on Upper Wellington Street at the intersection of First Avenue.

Unlike public meetings under the Planning Act, county staff was not required to produce a detailed report on the proposal with recommendations. Nor was staff required to demand detailed engineering reports that would have described the proposed crematorium and might have supported Bradfield’s contention that it would be odor-free and produce next to no emissions.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black said he has an open mind about the idea of a crematorium somewhere in Norfolk County. However, in the absence of compelling documentation, Black was unable to support a crematorium so close to a residential neighbourhood.

“In this case, I and my colleagues are asked to approve this application and we have no expert information,” Black said. “Personally, I’ve received a mixed bag of information. Would I like to live next to one? No. The thought of living next to one of these would bother me. I think it would bother a lot of people.

“I can see everyone’s home here on my iPad and they are all very close. I wish Mr. Bradfield all the best, even though this is his last kick at the can.”

In Bradfield’s previous attempts, planners with the former City of Nanticoke and later Norfolk County refused to recommend approval of crematoriums in the agricultural zone.

Bradfield also had plans at one time to establish a crematorium beside Sutton’s Pond behind Bradfield’s monument business on the Queensway West. However, the former Town of Simcoe put the kibosh on that when it sold the unopened entrance to Mather Street to the former Minden Manor (current Travelodge).

Bradfield also attempted to establish a crematorium on Donly Drive South on a one-acre lot abutting Oakwood Cemetery. However, Norfolk’s community services department denied the application because of the number of trees that would have been removed.

At Tuesday’s meeting, nearby residents worried that a crematorium close to their homes might depress property values. They were also skeptical that Bradfield could confine odors and emissions within the lot lines as required by the Ministry of the Environment.

Peter Hellyer of Simcoe, a farmer and resident in the affected area, was offended that the shell of Bradfield’s proposed crematorium is a squat, non-descript building that is currently used to store tires.

“This building is not aesthetically pleasing and offers no dignity to a human being,” Hellyer told council.

There was little support for Bradfield’s proposal on council. Only Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt lent his support.

