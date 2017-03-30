SIMCOE -

A St. Catharines woman who bilked two Walsingham women out of nearly $200,000 could avoid jail time.

Michelle Meade has been found guilty of two counts of fraud over $5,000. She will be sentenced in Ontario Superior Court in Simcoe 2 p.m. Thursday.

During a break in the proceedings this morning, Crown attorney Larry Brock said he will seek a conditional sentence of two years less a day, three years probation, and $75,000 in restitution.

Brock is prepared to trigger the jail sentence if Meade doesn’t make timely re-payment.

“If she doesn’t pay she’ll be breached and could face time in custody,” Brock said. “I want it paid within the victim’s lifetime – certainly within five years.”

Meade – who has also gone by the names Michelle Meller and Michelle Clemmer – was charged with fraud in the fall of 2011.

Police investigated after two women complained that they had loaned Meade money on the assumption that she was enduring hardship because of cancer therapy.

The investigation determined that Meade was not ill.

The case has been subjected to numerous delays before arriving at this point.

Indeed, Brock said Meade raised objections Thursday to the plea agreement she reached with the Crown several weeks ago. Meade sought a remand of Thursday’s proceedings but Justice Robert Thompson told her that today is the day.

“The judge said no,” Brock said. “It’s going to happen today.”

Brock added he is not pushing for restitution in the full amount because the victims managed to have loans forgiven that ultimately wound up in the offender’s pocket.

The Reformer will provide updates as they become available.

