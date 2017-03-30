Training budget slashed by councillors

SIMCOE -

Norfolk council’s first order of business after taking charge of the county’s out-of-province training program was to cancel excursions to Vancouver and Montreal.

A supervisor at the Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre in Simcoe has requested $2,190 in funding for the three-day World Conference on Drowning in British Columbia in October.

Meanwhile, a graphic designer employed by the county has asked to attend at two-day Graphic Designer Summit in Quebec, also in October. Total cost: $1,500.

“'World Conference on Drowning’?” Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “I’m not going for that. And I would assume our graphic designers know how to do their jobs by now. That’s a total savings of $3,690.”

Norfolk’s past practice has been to leave out-of-town training approvals to senior staff. Council took control of the file during its 2017 operating budget deliberations in January.

Other out-of-province excursions on the docket for 2017 include a two-day, one-night trip to investigate how municipal officials promote tourism in parts of Michigan. Total cost: $1,500.

Another possible excursion involves the Diamond Municipal Systems User Conference in September for senior municipal finance officials.

The four-day training event concerns the latest technology and developments in the field of municipal finance. The event will be held either in Kelowna, B.C., or in Collingwood. Estimated cost: $2,500.

The final out-of-town conference in the queue is the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference in Chicago Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. This is the world’s largest water and wastewater trade show and conference with over 20,000 delegates attending. Estimated cost: $2,600.