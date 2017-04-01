Beware of social media predators

SIMCOE -

Police are once again warning people to be wary of unknown people on social media.

Norfolk OPP were contacted after a teen was asked to send explicit photos of herself to a person claiming to represent a modelling agency.

A 17-year-old girl was contacted through Facebook Messenger by the unknown male between March 25 and March 29. The suspect portrayed himself to be a member of a professional modelling agency located in the United Kingdom and requested several photographs of the girl.

The male indicated he was looking to hire professional models and that this was one of the prerequisites in order to obtain employment. The photos were subsequently sent. The male then requested explicit pictures of the girl at which time police were contacted. No explicit photos were sent.

Police urge parents and caregivers to speak to their children about the dangers of sending any picture of themselves to strangers through social media.

"Everyone needs to realize the long and short term dangers of sending out photographs of themselves. You have no control where the pictures may end up and they could appear on the Internet forever," Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a release.