Lemmon looking for junior title

SIMCOE -

Simcoe's Damon Lemmon knew being acquired by the Ayr Centennials before the Provincial Junior Hockey League's trade deadline would be a positive experience, he just didn't know to what extent.

To say the 18-year-old defenceman has enjoyed his time with the province's reigning Junior C champs would be an understatement.

“I definitely expected it to be good, but it's been better than good,” said Lemmon. “I didn't think we were going to be this good going this far in the playoffs (but) we've just performed so well we're unstoppable right now and hopefully we can keep it going.”

After stops with the Greater Ontario Junior (B) Hockey League's St. Marys Lincolns and Niagara Falls Canucks this season, Lemmon moved closer to home for a brief stint with the Norwich Merchants.

The Centennials – on the hunt for a defenceman they could roster beyond this season – soon came calling. Lemmon posted eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) in eight regular season games with Ayr and has added six more (2 goals, 4 assists) in 11 playoff contests.

Ayr tore through the PJHL's Doherty Division bracket by winning 12 straight and extended their streak to 16 by disposing of the Grimsby Peach Kings to capture the South Conference crown. They'll now move on to the provincial semi-final, and sit just eight wins from a second straight Schmalz Cup title.

Lemmon isn't surprised the Cents are currently in the hunt, but going undefeated to this point in the playoffs gives the franchise 'a big advantage'.

“We have a very deep lineup and that helps a lot going into long stretches of games like Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” said Lemmon. “Three nights in a row you have a deep lineup, you're rolling four lines, six (defence) and everybody is flying.”

Joining a championship contender mid-season can be akin to jumping on a moving train for some players. The pedigree of Lemmon – who spent two years in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League - helped ease the transition.

“He's played a lot of hockey, he's a very knowledgeable player (and) has a tremendous skill set. He's caught on really quickly to our systems, to the way we play,” said Centennials assistant coach Cody Hall.

“He's obviously a very welcome addition - we were excited to acquire him and we're excited to have him as part of our squad.”

As of Friday morning, the Centennials were the only team that had clinched a spot in the PJHL semi-final. Not knowing who they'll face next isn't worrisome for Lemmon or the rest of the Ayr roster as they continue to march forward.

“It's totally, 100 percent focus on our game,” Lemmon added. “We have practice all week long and some practices on the weekend so we just keep doing our thing and hopefully it all comes together and works out.”

Midget Warriors shoot for title

The Simcoe midget Warriors defeated Tillsonburg in the Southern Counties 'A' playoff semi-final this week. Simcoe moves on to face Ingersoll in the winner-take-all final on Sunday in Burford.

