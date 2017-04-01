‘Mr. Z’ is not the retiring kind of guy

WATERFORD -

If you Google the definition for retired you would find, among other similar entries, “having left one’s job and ceased to work.” What you will not find is the name Dave Zeldon.

Married with four children and three grandsons, Zeldon grew up in Woodstock and in his early adult years chose to become a farmer. For about a year or so, he raised pigs and harvested cash crops.

His life changed when he chose to stop into the University of Guelph – in a bulk feeder truck he was driving – and decided that maybe a career in teaching was right for him. He was offered a spot at the college.

“It was just a fluke but I’ve never looked back and never regretted it,” he says.

Zeldon is a familiar face in Norfolk County, having taught here for 30 years – 20 at Waterford District High School and 10 at Simcoe Composite School. While in college, he focused on plant protection, concentrating on integrated pest management where good bugs eat the bad ones. At WDHS, he taught agricultural sciences and, at SCS, he taught horticulture and sciences.

His teaching career involved more than the time he spent in the classroom. He spent countless hours coaching teams in rugby, wrestling and soccer. In fact, he played a huge role in bringing rugby to Norfolk. The Norfolk Harvesters made a name for themselves in the rugby world thanks in part to Zeldon`s involvement.

Zeldon also helped with local league sports. He frequently was found on the sidelines at soccer games coaching are on the field, refereeing. He first started a soccer league in Townsend during the mid-1980s. When that league folded, he took to coaching in Simcoe.

He has been involved with the Simcoe District Youth Soccer Club for many years. Over that time, he has received almost every award and accolade given by the club from coach of the year to a lifetime service award. After taking last season off from soccer for his son`s wedding, Zeldon plans to return to the field as a coach this season.

When I caught up with Zeldon, we chatted among the beautiful flowers and greenery at Eising`s Greenhouse. Since his retirement, he has continued to work.

“I`m doing fun things in retirement now,” he explains, as he greets and chats with almost everyone who passes by.

Many are familiar to Zeldon through his involvement with the Waterford and Simcoe horticultural societies. He has been a member in Simcoe since 2002. He served on the executive in Waterford for about 14 years but remains involved as a member now.

Zeldon can often be found frequenting Eising’s in his “spare time.” He offers his gardening expertise and will go to customer`s homes to diagnose problems. He also offers free workshops at Eising`s and, as Mr. Science, visits local elementary classrooms.

Much of his work is strictly volunteer. “My job here is more of a hobby with benefits. It’s an extension of my horticultural and teaching background,” he says.

Early in 2009, Zeldon was approached by a longtime friend, the late John Race, to initiate a community garden on some land that Race owned at Davis Street and Gilbertson Drive in Simcoe.

“I couldn’t say no to John,” says Zeldon, who still oversees the garden.

The garden offers more than two dozen plots and almost all are spoken for. There is a small charge.

During our interview, Zeldon received a text from his neighbour confirming a 5 a.m. appointment the next day. It seems the neighbour had a truckload of pigs going out at 5:30 a.m. and Zeldon was going to help with loading and shipping.

No problem for Zeldon – he doesn’t mind getting up at 4:30 a.m.

Those who know Zeldon are familiar with his infectious smile and his trademark Tilley hat. “Mr. Z” - as many call him – is the personification of goodwill and community involvement.

Brenda Dredge is a freelance writer who lives in Waterford. E-mail her at brenda.dredge@sympatico.ca.