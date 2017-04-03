SIMCOE -

No one on Norfolk council made it onto the province’s Sunshine List of public employees in Ontario who earned $100,000 or more in 2016.

The closest was Mayor Charlie Luke, who collected a salary of $69,544 last year along with expenses in the amount of $4,800.

The figures are contained in a recent staff report regarding council remuneration.

All Norfolk councillors drew wages last year between $26,000 and $28,500 depending on the extracurricular work they took on in 2016.

The pay is actually a little more attractive than it appears because – under Ontario law – one third of council pay is tax-exempt.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black led the way in the area of expenses with a total payout of $5,300. Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus claimed $2,300 in expenses while Windham Coun. Jim Oliver claimed $2,665.

Expenses for Couns. Doug Brunton, Harold Sonnenberg, Noel Haydt, and Roger Geysens were in the range of $1,200 to $1,300. Port Dover Coun. John Wells did not claim any expenses last year.

The staff report also contains an accounting of pay and expenses for a number of Norfolk County’s appointed boards and committees. Details from this part of the ledger include:

* Susie Huyge of the Delhi BIA Board of Management claimed expenses in the amount of $1,000.

* Lauren Harrington of the Simcoe BIA Board of Management claimed expenses in the amount of $509.

* The seven members of Norfolk’s committee of adjustment collected a combined total pay and expenses in the amount of $17,850. Members include Rick Barker, Dan Ciona, Larry Dawson, Eric Gilbert, Rudy Stickl, Dennis Tschirhart and Marcel VanHooren.

* The five members of Norfolk’s court of revision collected total pay and expenses last year in the amount of $1,681. Members include Dan Ciona, Larry Dawson, Eric Gilbert, Rudy Stickl and Dennis Tschirhart.

* The four members of the Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation collected total pay and expenses in the amount of $2,160. They are Ken Lishman, Jeff Miller, Jim Pond and Bryan Snider.

* Hagersville Coun. Tony Dalimonte of the Haldimand and Norfolk health and social services advisory committee claimed expenses last year in the amount of $1,561.

* Four members of Norfolk council collected total pay and expenses of $11,140 last year for sitting on the Long Point Region Conservation Authority. They are Couns. Brunton, Columbus, Geysens and Haydt.

* Three civilian appointees to Norfolk’s Police Services Board collected total pay and expenses last year in the amount of $14,276. They are chair Peter Hellyer, David Douglas and David Murphy.

* Norfolk County Public Library Board appointees Mike Bauslaugh, Gerry Kott, Linda Lammens, Tom Morrison and Jane-Ann Smith claimed total expenses in 2016 of $1,007.

* Norfolk Heritage Committee appointees Mary Caughill, Shana Greatrix, Patricia Hall and Bob Wood claimed total expenses last year of $610.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com