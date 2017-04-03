Four arrested in Waterford drug bust

WATERFORD -

Police are sending a message about the local drug trade after executing a search warrant in Waterford last week.

On Friday, members of the Norfolk OPP’s Street Crime Unit, canine services and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team entered a home on Old Main Street.

During the investigation, a large quantity of drugs were seized and four men arrested. Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said Monday that police will take decisive action wherever it must to keep this illegal behaviour in check.

“We want to get the word out to drug dealers that they are not welcome in our community,” Sanchuk said.

“If they want to continue dealing drugs in our community, they better be looking over their shoulder because it’s only a matter of time before we come knocking on their door. People are fed up with drug dealers in their neighbourhood. They’re not going to put up with it anymore.

“If you want to deal drugs in our area, we’ve got a free cell waiting for you and one call to your lawyer.”

Mark Eugene Munn, 58, of Norfolk County, has been charged with possession of hydromorphone for the purposes of trafficking, possession of codeine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of oxycodone for the purposes of trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Matthew Paul Hanley, 43, of Brant County, has been charged with possession of hydromorphone for the purposes of trafficking, possession of codeine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of oxycodone for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

Michael Anthony Long, 50, of Norfolk County, has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Dustin Drake Light, 22, of Norfolk County, has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

All four will answer the charges at the Norfolk County courthouse at a later date.