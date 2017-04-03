Sunshine List grows in Norfolk

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County registered a spike in employees last year earning $100,000 or more.

Meanwhile, the number of Haldimand County employees on the province’s Sunshine List in 2016 increased by one.

A total of 21 Norfolk employees counted themselves as members of the $100,000 club in 2015. This increased by seven to 28 last year.

Meanwhile, in Haldimand, 21 county employees made it onto the Sunshine List in 2015. This rose to 22 last year.

The highest paid bureaucrat at Governor Simcoe Square in 2016 was Norfolk CAO Keith Robicheau. Data released by the province last week said Robicheau collected a salary last year of $188,600. Robicheau resigned earlier this year to serve as CAO in the City of North Bay.

This compares with Mayor Charlie Luke who -- as the highest paid member of Norfolk council – collected wages and expenses in 2016 in the amount of $74,344.

A total of 12 Norfolk employees were featured on the Sunshine List for the first time last week.

Sunshine List repeats in Norfolk in 2016 include Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and cultural services ($147,689); Kandy Webb, general manager of employee and business services ($145,824); treasurer John Ford ($138,366); Bob Fields, Norfolk’s manager of environmental services ($123,700); fire chief Terry Dicks ($117,689); chief building official Fritz Enzlin ($113,014); Clark Hoskin, manager of tourism and economic development ($112,222); Marlene Watson, manager of fleet and facilities ($110,960); Bill Cridland, general manager of community services/roads manager ($110,058); Brent Wallace, manager of information systems services ($109,286); county engineer Gary Houghton ($108,905); Jerry Hazlewood, deputy chief of emergency medical services ($108,172); Shelley Darlington, manager of corporate services ($106,094); and John Batty, commander of emergency medical services ($106,100).

Newcomers to Norfolk’s Sunshine List include public works general manager Lee Robinson ($130,446); Marlene Miranda, Haldimand and Norfolk’s general manager of health and social services ($125,618); Norview manager William Nolan ($107,052); Harvey Stright, water and wastewater supervisor ($105,903); Heidy VanDyk, manager of social services and housing ($103,074); David Graham, chief operator of water and wastewater services ($102,220); deputy treasurer James Johnson, manager of accounting services ($102,099); Judy Little, director of nursing and personal care ($101,926); paramedic George Muszik ($101,407): Sarah Townsend, chief of emergency medical services ($100,895); Wendy Holmes, health planning program manager ($100,492); Michelle Lyne, community health program manager ($100,411); and Beverly Petheram, manager of strategic human resources initiatives ($100,411).

Making a repeat appearance on Haldimand’s Sunshine List in 2016 were county CAO Donald Boyle ($178,513); Karen General, general manager of corporate services ($165,021); Craig Manley, general manager of planning and economic development ($153,105); Paul Mungar, general manager of public works ($153,105); Hugh Hanly, general manager of community services ($153,105); Tyson Haedrich, director of engineering services ($129,117); Philip Mete, manager of facilities and park operations ($125,313); treasurer Mark Merritt ($120,671); fire chief Robert Grimwood, manager of emergency services ($120,671); Jeffrey Oakes, manager of environmental services ($120,671); John Fagan, manager of fleet and equipment operations ($120,671); roads manager Ernest Hammond ($120,583); Cathy Case, manager of support services ($117,113); Wilma Koziello, manager of information systems ($112,773); Joanne Jackson, manager of Grandview Lodge ($112,773); clerk Evelyn Eichenbaum ($112,773); Michael Evers, manager of planning and economic development ($112,773); Debra Jackson, library system CEO ($112,773); Randall Charlton, manager of building controls and bylaw enforcement ($112,641); and Sheila Wilson, manager of community development and partnerships ($102,120).

Newcomers on the Haldimand list in 2016 include registered nurse Jodi Skitch ($102,691) and Megan Jamieson, manager of human resources ($100,996).

Under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act municipalities and other provincial agencies must divulge the names and incomes of employees who earn more than $100,000 in a given calendar year.

