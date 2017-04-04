Police blotter: Assault charges

A Norfolk County man is facing assault charges stemming from an incident at a bar on Kent Street South in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP responded to a reported assault at The Kilnyard at just after 11 p.m. on April 1.

Police say a customer and employee became involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical.

Robert Ross Brandon, 33, has been charged with assault.

He is to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge.

Woman faces impaired by drug charge

A woman is facing charges of driving while being impaired by drug after being stopped by police on Concession 6 near Port Dover on Friday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP say they were contacted by several citizens concerning a vehicle travelling on Concession 6 between Blueline Road and Cockshutt Road.

A trained drug recognition officer assisted with the investigation.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the concerned citizens that contacted police. There will be zero tolerance for anyone that decides to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol,” Norfolk OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk said in a media release.

Nicole Cheryl Moerschfelder, 32, of Selkirk was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drug and possession of methamphetamine.

Vehicle damaged

Police are investigating after a vehicle was vandalized on Riverside Road in Simcoe.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, someone used a sharp instrument to damage the paint on the driver's side door of a pickup truck parked at a residence.

On Saturday, April 1, 2017 at approximately 9:53 a.m., police received a call from a concerned vehicle owner after they located damage on their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.