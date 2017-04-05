SIMCOE -

Norfolk council isn’t anxious to get in the way of all that extra tax revenue that is rolling in these days thanks to ongoing increases in the value of farmland.

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt suggested this week that the situation should be referred to Norfolk’s agricultural advisory board for an opinion. Haydt’s motion to that effect was rejected.

Rising farm values are a good thing, Haydt said, for a farmer’s net worth. However, Haydt added “It’s not so great when you’re growing cash crops that haven’t gone up in value at all. It can be a real challenge to pay your taxes.”

There has been sustained upward pressure on the value of farmland for about 15 years. Buying pressure from farmers in Europe wishing to relocate to greener pastures coupled with the move toward large corporate operations have demand for prime land outstripping supply.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus said good farmland in Norfolk is selling today for about $20,000 an acre.

In a memo to council, Clark Hoskin, Norfolk’s manager of tourism and economic development, said the value of good farmland is increasing at about six times the rate of residential properties.

Projections from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) in Brantford suggest farmland will account for 8.8 percent of levy revenue in Norfolk by 2020. This compares with 6.3 percent today. Hoskin says the tax-take from farmland in Norfolk will increase by about $7 million a year between 2016 and 2020.

Farmland in Norfolk is taxed at 25 percent of the residential rate. To neutralize the windfall revenue from soaring land values, Norfolk would have to reduce the tax multiplier on agricultural land from the current 0.25 percent to 0.17 percent in 2020.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black will have none of it. He told council that other property classes have been subsidizing farmers for years and that the local real estate market should be left alone to sort itself out.

“The whole system is based on market value,” Black said. “You just can’t separate out one sector and tinker with it. Maybe we should begin tinkering with the commercial tax rate too.”

Treasurer John Ford said some municipalities have adjusted the agricultural tax rate to account for the hot market in good-quality farmland.

Ford, however, questioned the usefulness of referring the matter to the county’s agricultural advisor board. MPAC determines property values based on local market conditions, Ford said, not the county.

This is not the first time escalating farm values have surfaced at Norfolk council as a tax issue.

Vic Janulis of Windham Centre, a past president of the Norfolk Federation of Agriculture, unsuccessfully appealed to council for relief several years ago for reasons cited at Tuesday’s meeting.

