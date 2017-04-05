SIMCOE -

Supporters of an ambitious recreation proposal in Simcoe crossed an important hurdle at Norfolk council this week.

Council will hire a consultant to analyze the idea of building a one-stop recreation complex on a large parcel of land next to Fanshawe College on Ireland Road. The estimated cost of the project, which would be built in phases over several years, is $40 million.

That number will be central to the discussion ahead as council and the community explore the concept. The debate to this point has assumed Norfolk would partner with the province and federal government in a one-third funding arrangement.

However, Mayor Charlie Luke told council Tuesday that Ottawa and Queen’s Park do not have funding programs for recreation projects like this at this time. Luke added that could change in the run-up to the next provincial election in Ontario in 2018.

As well, Luke said Fanshawe College has funds for expanded programming and expanded education facilities on Ireland Road. However, the college has told Luke it has no money to contribute to recreation facilities.

“I’m not trying to throw cold water on the recreational needs of this county,” Luke said. “All I’m saying is we have work to do.”

That work includes fundraising commitments from minor sports and other organizations that would benefit from a state-of-the-art facility. Many of the 16 deputations speaking in favour of the complex Tuesday said their membership is prepared to mount fundraising campaigns in support of the new infrastructure.

The project has received some high-profile support in recent days.

Retired NHLer Ryan Vandenbussche, of Vittoria, shared a letter endorsed by himself and former NHL colleagues Rob Blake, of Simcoe, Nelson Emerson, of Waterford, Dwayne Roloson, of Simcoe, John Stevens, of Turkey Point, and AHL coach Rick Kowalsky Jr., of Simcoe, encouraging Norfolk to make a significant investment in recreational infrastructure.

“As professional athletes from Norfolk, we understand first-hand how important first-class facilities are for young athletes to be able to reach their potential and not have to leave the area to pursue their dreams,” the statement says.

“We have also each travelled the continent and can say first-hand that Norfolk is one of the few places that doesn’t have a modern multi-purpose community hub facility in place. Simply put, when we come home we see that Norfolk is lagging behind and we wonder why.”

The community-recreation vision that has been shared with council would cover about 25 acres. It might include new arenas, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a seniors centre, a community gymnasium, student housing, an indoor walking track, tennis courts, baseball diamonds, soccer pitches and parkland among other amenities.

Proponents have been quite vocal in their support in recent months. They have inundated Norfolk council with phone calls, emails and voice mail.

The discussion comes at an opportune time now that rink-side seating at Talbot Gardens in Simcoe is off-limits due to structural deterioration.

Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services, said Tuesday that repairs at Talbot Gardens would be completed sometime in 2018 at the earliest – if at all. The ice surface at the venerable arena will be available for practices and casual skating this fall but not for events that might draw more than a few dozen spectators.

As well, members of the Simcoe Seniors Centre have been lobbying for a new facility for the past several years. There is not enough space at the centre on Pond Street in Simcoe for the group’s 500-plus members. Parking is also at a premium.

The building, which also houses other community groups, is also in need of $2 million in repairs.

Anne Smith, president of the Seniors Centre, told council her membership is not interested in relocating to a facility on the outskirts of Simcoe. Rather, their preference is to have a centre within walking distance of the downtown. Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt suggested that a remodelled Talbot Gardens might fill the bill.

The swimming pool at the Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre in Simcoe is also nearing the end of its useful life. In recent years, it has proven deficient as a venue for practices and competitions.

That said, council members made it clear Tuesday that the feasibility of this project will come down to money. It is far from certain that council’s nine members will agree to such a large investment in Simcoe given the size of the county and distance many residents would have to drive to take advantage of the complex.

“All the people in Norfolk will have to pay for this,” said Langton Coun. Roger Geysens. “That means we will have to talk to all the people in Norfolk.”

