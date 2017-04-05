Paddleboard team to take on the Grand

SIMCOE -

A group of stand up paddleboarders is looking to make the third annual Monster and Sea event a Grand experience.

A team representing Norfolk's South Coast Watersports, led by Tyler Backus and Jonah Logan, spent 24 straight hours paddling on the shores of Port Dover for last year's event, all in the name of raising funds for families dealing with cancer.

While they'll still have a presence in Port Dover on April 15-16, six brave souls – including Backus, Logan, Kodie Peekstok, Jess Tando and Julie Postill – will paddle 215 kilometres of the Grand River, finishing in Port Maitland near Dunnville.

The Monster and Sea 24 Hour Paddle features teams spread across North America all staying afloat for a full day.

“Last year we were in Dover and pretty much just did circles the whole time,” said Backus, a teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic High School. “We went to Port Ryerse and up Black Creek, but (this year) we wanted to have a goal and one we're going to have to work hard to accomplish.”

Logan accomplished the feat over two days in support of Camp Trillium a few years ago and was surprised at the enthusiasm the group showed in wishing to take on the mighty Grand.

“It's been in the back of my mind ever since then as something I would like to try ... I suggested it and everyone said 'let's give that a go'. I don't know why – it's a crazy thing to try and do,” laughed Logan, who resides on the border of Norfolk and Brant County near Scotland.

“When you have a set goal for distance, I think it provides a bigger sense of accomplishment not only for us but the people donating to see we're on a little bit of a 'suffer-fest'.”

Chris Swarts and a handful of other team members will be posted in Port Dover during the challenge collecting donations and spreading the word about a sport that's consistently gaining notoriety in Norfolk and beyond.

The group combined with a team out of Toronto to raise about $7,000 last year. That money was handed directly to families with a member facing cancer treatment.

“No one knows until that day when we call them in,” said Backus.

“You actually see the family getting (the money), it's pretty cool.”

The entire team has been affected by cancer in one form or another, some as recently as the past year, Logan explained.

“I think that's where we get the drive to do something like this,” Logan said. “I don't know if we would otherwise – it's not something you really want to do.”

A van will be following Backus, Logan and the entire group throughout their journey to provide meals and fresh water – a key element in completing the trek.

“Ty and I have both done some 24-hour races where you're pushing yourself even harder and without that proper nutrition, your body just won't do it. Friends of ours and tons of people we've raced with have had to stop for that reason,” Logan added.

“You have to make sure you're constantly consuming calories because (if not) your body will shut down and once it does that there's not really a good way for it to recover on a trip like that immediately.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the team can do so at gofundme.com/monster-sea24PortDover.

