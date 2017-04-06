Man sought in alleged sexual assault

SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP want to speak to a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Simcoe restaurant last month.

Police report a man in his late-20s approached a table at The Shire restaurant on the Queensway West where a two-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were sitting.

The man picked up the two-year-old. He complied when told to put the child down. When he did so, he attempted to kiss the 13-year-old and hug the 16-year-old.

A 41-year-old woman – the mother of the children – returned to the table. As she attempted to take her seat, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is about 5’ 10” tall with an average build. His hair and beard are described as red or dirty blonde in colour. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, grey-coloured shoes and a white hat.

The incident happened about 8:15 p.m. March 4. A security camera in the restaurant captured the incident on video.

“We’re anticipating that – once we get the video evidence – we’ll be able to identify him,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said Thursday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.